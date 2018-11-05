search
Mon: Perrigo higher on flat TASE

5 Nov, 2018 19:15
Perrigo and Mizrahi Tefahot led the gains today as Opko and Tower led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.09% to 1,611.27 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.09% to 1,455.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.28% to 382.99 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.28% to 346.06 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.09 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.244% at NIS 3.700/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.410% at 4.206/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.14% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.60%, Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.54%, and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.22%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) was unchanged on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.35% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.13%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.42% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.41%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 5, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

