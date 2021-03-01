Mon: Perrigo lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.19%, to 1,562.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.49%, to 1,628.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose2.60 %, to 618.48 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12%, to 371.32 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.01 billion in equities and NIS 3.18 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.793% higher from Thursday before the Purim holiday, at NIS 3.306/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was 0.723% lower, at NIS 3.983/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 5.35% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after announcing the sale of its generics division. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.54% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.59%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.72% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.52%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.79%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 5.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.40%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.21% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) also fell 0.21% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

