Mon: Phoenix falls on sale cancelation

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.31% to 1,515.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.36% to 1,361.39 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.19% to 371.77 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 345.01 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.08 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.301% at NIS 3.661/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.176% at 4.263/€.

On the market, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 3.97% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the news that the regulator had not approved its sale to Sirius. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.83% and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 2.31%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.48%, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.61% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.60%.

Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 1.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.27% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.80%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 0.64% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 2, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018