Mon: Political compromise reports boost TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today on reports of a potential political compromise on the judicial reform. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.93%, to 1,845.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.78%, to 1,868.51 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.04% to 378.53 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 371.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.43 billion in equities and NIS 3.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.026% from Friday, at NIS 3.845/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.138% higher at NIS 4.123/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising fell 3.77% on the day's biggest trading turnover for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.47, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.26% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.11%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.40%, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.73% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 0.98%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 2.71% for the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.40% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.59%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.98% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.51%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 11, 2023.

