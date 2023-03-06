Mon: Presidential optimism lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.48%, to 1,783.55 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.63%, to 1,779.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.61% to 340.79 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.33% to 360.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.39 billion in equities and NIS 4.13 billion in bonds.

The market will be closed Tuesday for the Purim holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 2.047% from Friday, at NIS 3.589/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.801% lower at NIS 3.817/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.49% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.07%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.69%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank 4.05% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.50%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 7.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 5.62%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 0.68% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.37%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.66% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.96%.