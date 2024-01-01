search
Mon: Rate cut boosts TASE

1 Jan, 2024 18:44
The market began 2024 strongly with OPC Energy and Azrieli leading the gains and NewMed Energy was one of only two TA 35 Index stocks to fall.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today after the Bank of Israel announced a 0.25% rate cut. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.60%, to 1,895.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.08% to 1,926.35 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.29% to 388.33 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.42% to 379.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.56 billion in equities and NIS 3.05 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel did not set a new representative rate today because of the New Year holiday abroad. On Friday the shekel-dollar rate was set 0.221% higher, at NIS 3.627/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.264% lower at NIS 4.621/€.

Real estate development and income producing stocks, which had suffered most from the interest rate hikes, led the gains today. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) led the market today rising 6.52% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Melisron (TASE: MLSR) rose 4.77% and Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) rose 4.92%. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 7.83% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.53% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.19%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.02% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.68%.

First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5), which fell 0.4% and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD), which fell 0.48%, were the only two stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to decline today.

