search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Rate hike pushes TASE down

22 Aug, 2022 18:58
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and the banks led the declines today, while ICL bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.97%, to 2,024.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.04%, to 2,072.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.44% to 425.12 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 376.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.95 billion in equities and NIS 2.61 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.799% today from Friday, at NIS 3.282/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.018% at NIS 3.284/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.22%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.54%,Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.19%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.94%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.38%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.22%, and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.93%. fell 1.04%. Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 2.55% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 0.79%.

Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 1.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and its unit OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 1.12%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 0.34% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.53%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 22, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018