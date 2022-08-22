Mon: Rate hike pushes TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.97%, to 2,024.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.04%, to 2,072.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.44% to 425.12 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 376.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.95 billion in equities and NIS 2.61 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.799% today from Friday, at NIS 3.282/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.018% at NIS 3.284/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.22%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.54%,Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.19%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.94%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.38%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.22%, and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.93%. fell 1.04%. Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 2.55% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 0.79%.

Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 1.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and its unit OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 1.12%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 0.34% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.53%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 22, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.