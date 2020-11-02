Mon: Real estate cos lead TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.15%, to 1,345.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.35%, to 1,389.50 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1%, to 489.80 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.18%, to 356.08 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.36 billion in equities and NIS 3.32 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.643% lower from Friday at NIS 3.400/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.821% lower at NIS 3.961/€.

On the market, Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) rose 8.12% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 5.94%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 5.45% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 6.35%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.03%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.94%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.52%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.48%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.37% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.14%. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 1.36% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.09% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after writing off revenue for double billing by its Internet Service Provider unit Bezeq International.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 2, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020