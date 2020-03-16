Mon: Banks, Teva down sharply as rout continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today, in line with movements on Asian and European markets, and early steep falls on Wall Street. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 4.33%, to 1,240.49 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 4.68%, to 1,170.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 4.09%, to 294.40 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 1.34%, to 328.70 points. Turnover was again high, at NIS 3.71 billion in equities and NIS 13.27 billion in bonds..

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 2.08% higher, at NIS 3.7280/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 2.11% higher, at NIS 4.1639/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 4.40%. Bank Hapoalim fell 5.99%; Nice Systems fell 1.08%; Discount Bank, which reported record results for 2019 today, fell 8.92%; and Teva fell 7.00%.

Among today's notable advances was battered Delek Group, which clawed back 11.84% of its recent precipitous fall. Opko Health rose 5.57%. Fattal, which announced downsizing measures today, fell 37.06%, and in the energy sector Navitas fell 23.21% and Energean fell 22.40%.

