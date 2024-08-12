Mon: Security concerns again weigh on TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today on concerns about Iranian reprisals. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.27%, to 1,986.66 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.45% to 1,972.74 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.54% to 398.71 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.41% to 383.13 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.76 billion in equities and NIS 2.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.748% from Friday, at NIS 3.770/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.753% higher at NIS 4.120/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.43% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.47%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.44% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.55%.

Amot Investments (TASE: AMOT) fell 3.77% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.66%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.04% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.55%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.11% for the biggest rise in the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 1.08%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 12, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.