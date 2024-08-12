search
Mon: Security concerns again weigh on TASE

12 Aug, 2024 18:21

The banks fell sharply today as Camtek bucked the market. The TASE will be closed tomorrow for Tisha B'Av.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today on concerns about Iranian reprisals. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.27%, to 1,986.66 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.45% to 1,972.74 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.54% to 398.71 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.41% to 383.13 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.76 billion in equities and NIS 2.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.748% from Friday, at NIS 3.770/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.753% higher at NIS 4.120/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.43% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.47%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.44% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.55%.

Amot Investments (TASE: AMOT) fell 3.77% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.66%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.04% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.55%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.11% for the biggest rise in the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 1.08%.

