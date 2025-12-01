search
Mon: Shufersal stands out on flat TASE

1 Dec, 2025 19:04
Shufersal and Tower led the gains today as Elbit Systems lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.11% to 3,429.69 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.07% to 3,477.29 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.22% to 597.24 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 418.77 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.30 billion in equities and NIS 3.77 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.031% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.264/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.586% higher, at NIS 3.796/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.67%, on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.84% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.38%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.37% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.02%, Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.84% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 0.99%.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 2.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.66% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.78%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 3.66%.

