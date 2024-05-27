Mon: Strauss slides on Q1 results

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.04%, to 1,979.28 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.01%, to 1,967.77 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.35%, to 431.02 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.2%, to points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.09 billion in equities and NIS 3.94 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.6730/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.15% lower, at NIS 3.9759/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.42%. Bank Leumi rose 0.47%; Discount Bank fell 0.21%; Nice rose 0.47%; and Maytronics fell 4.97%.

Notable advancers today were Electreon, up 5.93%; Malam Team, up 3.64%; and Delek Group, up 3.51%.Telsys fell 9.90%, and Strauss Group fell 6.45%. Strauss reported a 78% drop in net profit for the first quarter to NIS 51 million, despite a slight, 0.7% rise in revenue to NIS 1.73 billion. The company blamed depreciation of the shekel and rises in sugar and cocoa prices.

