Mon: Surprise rate hike boosts banks and TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.51% to 1,622.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.32% to 1,458.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.40% to 368.97 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.31% to 344.43 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.20 billion. The market was boosted by rises on international markets and the unexpected hike in the key lending rate by the Bank of Israel

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.214% at NIS 3.729/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.282% at 4.238/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.04% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.68% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.68% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.67% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.42%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.55% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.00%.

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell by 1.37% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

