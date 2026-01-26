search
Mon: TA 35 Index breaks through 4,000-point barrier

26 Jan, 2026 19:33
Nice and the banks led the TASE to new record highs today as Elbit Systems fell back.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.48% to 4,005.65 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.48% to 4,028.47 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.60% to 723.91 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 422.58 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.81 billion in equities and NIS 3.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.064% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.137/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.063% higher, at NIS 3.718/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.30% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.22%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.61% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.18%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.95% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 3.41% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 1.89%.

Shapir Engineering and Industries (TASE: SPEN) fell 3.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.19% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.50%.

