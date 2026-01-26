Mon: TA 35 Index breaks through 4,000-point barrier

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.48% to 4,005.65 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.48% to 4,028.47 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.60% to 723.91 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 422.58 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.81 billion in equities and NIS 3.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.064% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.137/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.063% higher, at NIS 3.718/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.30% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.22%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.61% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.18%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.95% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 3.41% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 1.89%.

Shapir Engineering and Industries (TASE: SPEN) fell 3.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.19% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.50%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 26, 2026.

