Mon: TA 35 Index closes at all-time high

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.78% to a new record high of 2,126.75 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.63% to 2118.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.34% to 415.98 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 384.88 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.47 billion in equities and NIS 4.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.424% from Thursday, before the Yom Kippur holiday, at NIS 3.758/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.586% lower at NIS 4.103/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.58% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.60%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.70% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.44%.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.03% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.01%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.84% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.89%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.86% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 0.86% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 0.60% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 1.30%.

