Mon: TA 35 Index down 3.1% in January

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.08%, to 1,917.18 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.04%, to 2,029.48 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.46% to 483.36 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.40% to 390.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.74 billion in equities and NIS 4.74 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.10% in January.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.031% from Friday, at NIS 3.195/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.281% higher at NIS 3.565/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.03% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.95%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.86% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.17%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.90% and parent company Israel Corp. fell 3.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 9.31% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 7.23%. Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 5.18% and Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 4.23% after its consortium won one of the tenders for the Tel Aviv Light Rail. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.53% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 2.27% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.28%.

