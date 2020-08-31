search
Mon: TA 35 Index down today, up 2% in August

31 Aug, 2020 19:18
Teva, Perrigo and the big banks weighed on the TASE today as Bezeq bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.12%, to 1,394.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.96% to 1,423.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.06%, to 492.03 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.16%, to 361.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.56 billion in equities and NIS 3.53 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2% in August.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.178% lower from Friday at NIS 3.362/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.207% higher at NIS 4.013/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 3.21% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.98% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.03%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.55% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.35%. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 3.99% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.55%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.85% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.67%, ICL Group (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) (formerly Israel Chemicals) rose 0.56% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.13%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 31, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

