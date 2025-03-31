Mon: TA 35 Index gained 1% in Q1

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.38% to 2,418.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.50% to 2,446.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.82% to 433.58 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 397.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.69 billion in equities and NIS 3.54 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1% in the first quarter.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.923% from Friday, at NIS 3.718/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.205% higher at NIS 4.022/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 3.87% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.36% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.26%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.28%, and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 0.42%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.44%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.06% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.42%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.64% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 1.45%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 7.02% and Electreon Wireless (TASE: ELWS) fell 35%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 31, 2025.

