search
Front > TASE report

Mon: TA 35 Index gained 1% in Q1

31 Mar, 2025 19:12
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The final session of March saw the main indices decline as Delek Group and Camtek led the losses but Elbit bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.38% to 2,418.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.50% to 2,446.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.82% to 433.58 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 397.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.69 billion in equities and NIS 3.54 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1% in the first quarter.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.923% from Friday, at NIS 3.718/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.205% higher at NIS 4.022/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 3.87% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.36% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.26%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.28%, and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 0.42%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.44%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.06% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.42%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.64% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 1.45%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 7.02% and Electreon Wireless (TASE: ELWS) fell 35%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 31, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018