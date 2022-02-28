search
Mon: TA 35 Index up 2.9% in February

28 Feb, 2022 18:33
The market rose on the final days of the month with Elbit Systems rising very strongly for the second straight day.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.60%, to 1,973.02 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.52%, to 2,054.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.44% to 476.51 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.24% to 384.07 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.62 billion in equities and NIS 4.41 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.9% in February.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.644% from Friday, at NIS 3.238/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.434% lower at NIS 3.627/€.

On the market, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 9.12% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after rising 7.9% yesterday as defense stocks climbed worldwide as NATO countries announce increased military spending. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.56%, LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 5.69%, and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.88%. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 5.84%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI fell 0.34% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.26% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.16%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.07%, as energy prices continued to rise on world markets due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 28, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

