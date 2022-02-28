Mon: TA 35 Index up 2.9% in February

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.60%, to 1,973.02 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.52%, to 2,054.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.44% to 476.51 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.24% to 384.07 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.62 billion in equities and NIS 4.41 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.9% in February.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.644% from Friday, at NIS 3.238/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.434% lower at NIS 3.627/€.

On the market, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 9.12% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after rising 7.9% yesterday as defense stocks climbed worldwide as NATO countries announce increased military spending. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.56%, LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 5.69%, and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.88%. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 5.84%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI fell 0.34% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.26% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.16%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.07%, as energy prices continued to rise on world markets due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 28, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.