Mon: TA 35 Index up 3.4% in May

31 May, 2021 18:44
Harel and Phoenix led the market down while energy stocks rose on news of possible increased gas export quotas.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.70%, to 1,697.17 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.56%, to 1,771.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.56% to 574.63 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 384.55 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.57 billion in equities and NIS 2.92 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 index rose 3.4% in May.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel did not set a new rate today because of public holidays in the US and Europe. On Friday the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.154%, at NIS 3.253/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.146% higher, at NIS 3.969/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 3.02% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 1.54%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.24% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.13%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.66% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.82% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.88%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.68%. Energy stocks rose on the news that Israel looks set to increase quotas on natural gas exports. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, energy stocks Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.88% and Ratio Oil Exploration (1992) LP (TASE:RATI.L) rose 4.37%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 31, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

