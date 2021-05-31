Mon: TA 35 Index up 3.4% in May

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.70%, to 1,697.17 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.56%, to 1,771.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.56% to 574.63 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 384.55 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.57 billion in equities and NIS 2.92 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 index rose 3.4% in May.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel did not set a new rate today because of public holidays in the US and Europe. On Friday the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.154%, at NIS 3.253/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.146% higher, at NIS 3.969/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 3.02% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 1.54%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.24% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.13%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.66% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.82% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.88%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.68%. Energy stocks rose on the news that Israel looks set to increase quotas on natural gas exports. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, energy stocks Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.88% and Ratio Oil Exploration (1992) LP (TASE:RATI.L) rose 4.37%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 31, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021