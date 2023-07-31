Mon: TA 35 Index up 7% in July

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.14%, to 1,871.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.34%, to 1,888.98 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.84% to 381.88 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 372.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.90 billion in equities and NIS 2.60 billion in bonds.

In a volatile month of trading because of Israel's judicial reform, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 7% and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 4%.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.539% from Friday, at NIS 3.693/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.056% higher at NIS 4.074/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.49% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.93% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.25%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.44% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.59%.

NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 3.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.38% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.01%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 31, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.