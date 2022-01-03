Mon: TA 35 edges up to new record

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.04%, to 1,988.75 points and a new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.66%, to 2,086.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.69% to 556.73 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 397.96 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.10 billion in equities and NIS 3.22 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.579% from Friday, at NIS 3.0920/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.284% lower at NIS 3.5099/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, rising 0.15% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) also rose 0.15%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.94% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.33%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 3.88% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.98%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.19% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.65%.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.59% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 2.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 1.45% and Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) fell 1.99%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT; TASE:GILT) rose 11.2% after announcing a large deal with a major international network operator.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 3, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.