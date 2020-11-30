search
Front > TASE report

Mon: TA 35 up 9.9% in November, down today

30 Nov, 2020 20:26
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The big banks and Bezeq led the TASE down today but Harel bucked the market on strong results.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.14%, to 1,462.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.15%, to 1,513.10 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.57%, to 511.08 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.19%, to 364.08 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.70 billion in equities and NIS 3.44 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 9.9% in November.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.331% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.308/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.220% higher, at NIS 3.966/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 4.95% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 3.88%, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.71% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.57%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.98% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.93%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.10% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.94%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 2.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.91% after reporting strong third quarter results. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.96%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.35% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.22%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 30, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018