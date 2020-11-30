Mon: TA 35 up 9.9% in November, down today

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.14%, to 1,462.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.15%, to 1,513.10 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.57%, to 511.08 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.19%, to 364.08 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.70 billion in equities and NIS 3.44 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 9.9% in November.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.331% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.308/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.220% higher, at NIS 3.966/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 4.95% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 3.88%, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.71% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.57%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.98% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.93%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.10% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.94%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 2.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.91% after reporting strong third quarter results. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.96%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.35% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.22%.

