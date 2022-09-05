search
Mon: TASE again flat

5 Sep, 2022 18:10
Energy stocks Delek Group and Energean led the gains today as the banks fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.08%, to 2,003.43 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.09% to 2,053.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.21% to 414.50 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 371.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.30 billion in equities and NIS 2.13 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.185% today from Friday, at NIS 3.415/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.448% at NIS 3.387/€.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) led the market today, rising 4.52% for the day's biggest trading turnover, and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.52% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 3.10% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.49%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.67%, and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.48%.

Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHE) fell 3% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Airport City (TASE: ARPT) fell 2.29%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.29%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.65%,Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.46%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.14%.

