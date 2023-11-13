Mon: TASE again lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.37%, to 1,669.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.57% to 1,684.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.65% to 324.87 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 365.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.67 billion in equities and NIS 4.20 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.181% from Friday, at NIS 3.867/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.002% higher at NIS 4.133/€.

Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) led the market today falling 3.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 5.06% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.63%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.96% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.39%.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 4.82% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.71%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.08%, Energean plc (TASE: ENOG; LSE: ENOG) rose 3.38% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.37%.

