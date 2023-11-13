search
Mon: TASE again lower

13 Nov, 2023 19:12
ICL was among the biggest decliners on the Tel Aviv 35 Index as Teva and NICE bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.37%, to 1,669.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.57% to 1,684.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.65% to 324.87 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 365.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.67 billion in equities and NIS 4.20 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.181% from Friday, at NIS 3.867/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.002% higher at NIS 4.133/€.

Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) led the market today falling 3.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 5.06% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.63%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.96% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.39%.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 4.82% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.71%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.08%, Energean plc (TASE: ENOG; LSE: ENOG) rose 3.38% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.37%.

