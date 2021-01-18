search
Front > TASE report

Mon: TASE back on the rise

18 Jan, 2021 19:27
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The big banks and Melisron led the market higher today but NICE Systems and Ormat slipped.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.47%, to 1,596.69 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.31%, to 1,650.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.23%, to 593.23 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.27%, to 371.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.46 billion in equities and NIS 4.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.124% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.227/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.660% lower, at NIS 3.896/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market rising 1.12% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.34%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.53% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.56%.

Matrix IT Ltd. (TASE:MTRX) rose 3.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 3.26%, and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.28% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.95%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.41%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.91% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 0.91% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.40%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 18, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018