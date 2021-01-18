Mon: TASE back on the rise

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.47%, to 1,596.69 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.31%, to 1,650.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.23%, to 593.23 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.27%, to 371.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.46 billion in equities and NIS 4.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.124% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.227/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.660% lower, at NIS 3.896/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market rising 1.12% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.34%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.53% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.56%.

Matrix IT Ltd. (TASE:MTRX) rose 3.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 3.26%, and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.28% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.95%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.41%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.91% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 0.91% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.40%.

