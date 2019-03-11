Mon: TASE back on track

Oil Refineries and Tower led the market higher today while Israel Chemicals and Fattal Holdings led the declines.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.57% to 1,546.90 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.57% to 1,412.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.72% to 373.69 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 352.56 points. Trading turnover was NIS 906.4 million.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.275% at NIS 3.621/$ from Friday and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.098% at 4.072/€.
On the market, Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 3.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.84% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.3%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.36% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.54% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.55%.
Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE:FTAL) fell 1.5% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.3% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.34%.
Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 11, 2019
