Mon: TASE back on track

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.57% to 1,546.90 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.57% to 1,412.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.72% to 373.69 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 352.56 points. Trading turnover was NIS 906.4 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.275% at NIS 3.621/$ from Friday and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.098% at 4.072/€.

On the market, Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 3.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.84% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.3%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.36% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.54% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.55%.

Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE:FTAL) fell 1.5% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.3% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.34%.

