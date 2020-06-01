Mon: TASE begins June strongly, led by Teva

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.04%, to 1,430.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.72%, to 1,404.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.73%, to 434.15 points. The TelBond 2 0 corporate bond index fell 0.08%, to 357.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.14 billion in equities and NIS 3.73 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel did not set a new representative rate today because it was a public holiday in the US, UK and other countries in Europe. On Friday, it set the shekel-dollar rate 0.427% higher at NIS 3.529/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.445% lower, at NIS 3.846/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 9.03% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.96% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 5.37%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.80% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.25%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.77% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.91% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.21%.

Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 4.69% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.89% despite posting strong results yesterday.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 1, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020