Mon: TASE bounces back

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.29%, to 1,390.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.09%, to 1,370.45 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.81%, to 447.38 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 1.94%, to 354.38 points, after the Bank of Israel announced a plan to buy corporate bonds. Turnover totaled NIS 2.00 billion in equities and NIS 3.68 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.233% higher from Friday at NIS 3.442/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.987% higher, at NIS 3.897/€. On the market, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, rising 3.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 5.01%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.94% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.79%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.98% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 7.43% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.48% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.03%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 4.90% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 6.29%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 6.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.63% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.12%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.57%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 6, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020