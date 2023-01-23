search
Front > TASE report

Mon: TASE continues flat

23 Jan, 2023 19:52
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

ICL led the declines today as Elbit and Nova led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.03%, to 1,831.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.13%, to 1,859.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.08% to 363.75 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.13% to 371.35 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.35 billion in equities and NIS 3.80 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.792% today, at NIS 3.380/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.463% lower at NIS 3.678/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.46%,on the day's biggest trading turnover. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 3.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.43% and Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) fell 1.26%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose by 0.66% and Melisron (TASE: MLSR) rose by 0.68%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.63% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.39% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 23, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018