Mon: TASE continues flat

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.03%, to 1,831.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.13%, to 1,859.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.08% to 363.75 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.13% to 371.35 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.35 billion in equities and NIS 3.80 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.792% today, at NIS 3.380/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.463% lower at NIS 3.678/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.46%,on the day's biggest trading turnover. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 3.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.43% and Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) fell 1.26%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose by 0.66% and Melisron (TASE: MLSR) rose by 0.68%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.63% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.39% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

