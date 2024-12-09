Mon: TASE continues record-breaking rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.78% to 2,362.28 points, a new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.85% to 2,408.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.59% to 441.13 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.38% to 394.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.41 billion in equities and NIS 6.19 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.834% from Friday, at NIS 3.565/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.015% lower at NIS 3.766/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 0.70% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.18%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.81%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.80% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.36% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.52% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.17%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) fell 3.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 2.35% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.57%.

