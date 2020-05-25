Mon: TASE continues to climb

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.77%, to 1,454.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.52%, to 1,430.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.51%, to 439.59 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.41%, to 359.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.46 billion in equities and NIS 3.58 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel did not set a new representative rate today because it was a public holiday in the US, UK and other countries in Europe. On Friday, it set the shekel-dollar rate 0.427% higher at NIS 3.529/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.445% lower, at NIS 3.846/€.

On the market, Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd. (TASE: MVNE) rose 9.38% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 5.63% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 6.21% after reporting strong first quarter results. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 5.07% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.51%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.33%, and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 1.21%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.04% and NICE Systems Ltd. (NYSE: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.25%.

Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. fell 3.66% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.62%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.55%, and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.53%.

