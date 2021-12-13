Mon: TASE continues to drift south

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.58%, to 1,891.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.76%, to 1,924.29 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.87%, to 536.19 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.03%, to 383.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.90 billion in equities and NIS 3.15 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.06% lower, at NIS 3.1010/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.20% lower, at NIS 3.4964/€.

Bnak Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.26%. Bank Leumi fell 0.64%; Nice Systems fell 1.42%; Discount Bank was flat; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.09%.

Notable decliners today were Apollo Power, down 5.71%, RADA, down 5.40%, and Energean, down 4.21%. Ratio rose 4.71%.

