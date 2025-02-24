Mon: TASE continues to lose ground

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.82% to 2,463.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.65% to 2,538.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.81% to 477.84 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 400.32 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.46 billion in equities and NIS 3.24 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.028% from Friday, at NIS 3.566/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.013% higher at NIS 3.734/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.02% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.37%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.53% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.11%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.70% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.39% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.08%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.41%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.38% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.64%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.21%.

