Mon: TASE continues to slide

8 Oct, 2018 18:52
Israel Chemicals and Fattal were among the biggest losers today while Perrigo and Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.38% to 1,626.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.46% to 1,468.29 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.40% to 393.01 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.18% to 348.83 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.36 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.358% at NIS 3.620/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.660% at 4.154/€,

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.88% on the day's biggest trading turnover and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.61%. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 3.16% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.04%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.44% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 6.32% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.93% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.59%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 0.59%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 8, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

