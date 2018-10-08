Mon: TASE continues to slide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.38% to 1,626.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.46% to 1,468.29 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.40% to 393.01 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.18% to 348.83 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.36 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.358% at NIS 3.620/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.660% at 4.154/€,

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.88% on the day's biggest trading turnover and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.61%. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 3.16% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.04%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.44% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 6.32% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.93% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.59%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 0.59%.

