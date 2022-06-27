Mon: TASE cools after recent gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.49%, to 1,844.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.55%, to 1,908.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.60% to 410.39 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 370.74 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.19 billion in equities and NIS 3.36 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.307% today from Friday, at NIS 3.397$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.748% lower at NIS 3.596/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, falling 0.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover, while Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.77%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.08% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.53%. Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHE) fell 3.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 1.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.32% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.26%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.53%.

