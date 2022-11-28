search
Mon: TASE declines continue

28 Nov, 2022 18:57
Energy stocks Delek and Energean led the TASE down today but real estate stocks bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.13%, to 1,840.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.05%, to 1,868.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.70% to 365.78 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 367.77 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.70 billion in equities and NIS 3.99 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.556% from Friday, at NIS 3.438/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.271% lower at NIS 3.601/€.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 5.50% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 6.56%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.75% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.80%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.22%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.13% despite reporting strong third quarter results. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.71% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 0.68%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 0.25% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE: AMOT) rose 1.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.03%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 28, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

