Mon: TASE declines continue

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.13%, to 1,840.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.05%, to 1,868.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.70% to 365.78 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 367.77 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.70 billion in equities and NIS 3.99 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.556% from Friday, at NIS 3.438/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.271% lower at NIS 3.601/€.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 5.50% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 6.56%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.75% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.80%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.22%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.13% despite reporting strong third quarter results. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.71% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 0.68%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 0.25% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE: AMOT) rose 1.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.03%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 28, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.