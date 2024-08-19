search
Mon: TASE dips after week of strong gains

19 Aug, 2024 18:52
Teva and Nova lost ground today as NICE Systems bucked the market to continue its rally.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.43%, to 2,056.79 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.47% to 2,041.49 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.30% to 412.73 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 384.19 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.74 billion in equities and NIS 2.71 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.489% from Friday, at NIS 3.701/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.931% higher at NIS 4.085/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.26% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.15% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.60%.

Shapir Engineering and Industries (TASE: SPEN) fell 3.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.92% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.23%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.16% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.32%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.27% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after rising 3.14% yesterday. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.86% andTower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.16%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 1.91%.

