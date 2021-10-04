Mon: TASE dips as banks fall

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.85%, to 1,791.33 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.00%, to 1,848.93 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.11% to 544.34 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 391.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.70 billion in equities and NIS 3.94 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.310% from Friday, at NIS 3.217/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.011% lower at NIS 3.738/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.91% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.49%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.29%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.56%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.26%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.33% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.64% despite reporting that it has purchased the Mall Hayam mall in Eilat.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.45% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.58%.

