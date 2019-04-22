Mon: TASE down on thin holiday trading

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.55% to 1,584.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.46% to 1,461.54 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.16% to 385.05 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 357.86 points. Trading turnover was NIS 344.5 million on thin trading due to the Passover holiday.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel did not set a new representative rate today due to the Easter holidays on international forex markets. Last Thursday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.392% on Thursday at NIS 3.589$ from Wednesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.099% at 4.0396/€.

On the market, Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.44% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.16%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.90% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.49%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.10% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.17%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.94% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.37%. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 1.31%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.01% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 22, 2019

