search
Front > TASE report

Mon: TASE down on thin holiday trading

22 Apr, 2019 17:44
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Bank Hapoalim and Oil Refineries led the losses today as Delek bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.55% to 1,584.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.46% to 1,461.54 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.16% to 385.05 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 357.86 points. Trading turnover was NIS 344.5 million on thin trading due to the Passover holiday.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel did not set a new representative rate today due to the Easter holidays on international forex markets. Last Thursday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.392% on Thursday at NIS 3.589$ from Wednesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.099% at 4.0396/€.

On the market, Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.44% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.16%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.90% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.49%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.10% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.17%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.94% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.37%. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 1.31%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.01% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 22, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018