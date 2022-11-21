Mon: TASE down sharply after rate hike

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.61%, to 1,876.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.55%, to 1,906.41 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.25% to 371.55 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 368.82 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.42 billion in equities and NIS 3.73 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.374% from Friday, at NIS 3.464/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.343% lower at NIS 3.545/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.73% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.52%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.99%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.81%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.24% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 4.85%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.58% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.98%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 2.27% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 0.90%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 21, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.