Mon: TASE down sharply after 'reasonableness' law passes

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today in late trading after the Knesset passed the 'reasonableness' law. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.21%, to 1,860.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.32%, to 1,875.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.81% to 377.18 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.40% to 372.85 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.74 billion in equities and NIS 3.72 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.083% from Friday, at NIS 3.620/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.142% lower at NIS 4.018/€. In inter-bank trading after the Knesset passed the 'reasonableness' law the shekel weakened sharply. The shekel is up 1.25% against the dollar at $3.662/$ and up 0.84% against the euro at NIS 4.058/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 3.58% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.96% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 4.44%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.87% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 3.17%.

Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 5.64% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 2.67% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.08%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.06% and was one of only three stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to rise today.

