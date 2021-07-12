Mon: TASE edges down, Teva higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.16%, to 1,680.19 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.32%, to 1,757.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.58 to 572.97 points. The All Bond corporate bond index was unchanged 386.96 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.42 billion in equities and NIS 3.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel today set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.183% from Friday, at NIS 3.284/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.340% higher, at NIS 3.892/€.

Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHZ) led the market, falling 1.47% on the day's biggest trading turnover for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.38%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.83%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.34%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.05%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.57% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.12% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on news that it is in talks to buy the Mul Hayam Mall in Eilat.

