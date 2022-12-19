search
Front > TASE report

Mon: TASE edges higher

19 Dec, 2022 18:42
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Bank Hapoalim and ICL led the gains today but Teva and NICE Systems declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.15%, to 1,801.51 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.23%, to 1,826.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.39% to 348.30 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 366.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.80 billion in equities and NIS 2.39 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.290% from Friday, at NIS 3.441/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.564% lower at NIS 3.651/€.

On the market, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.31% on the day's biggest trading turnover. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.47% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.74%. Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 2.79% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 4.98% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.00%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.59%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.02%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.28%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 19, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018