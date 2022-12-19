Mon: TASE edges higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.15%, to 1,801.51 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.23%, to 1,826.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.39% to 348.30 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 366.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.80 billion in equities and NIS 2.39 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.290% from Friday, at NIS 3.441/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.564% lower at NIS 3.651/€.

On the market, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.31% on the day's biggest trading turnover. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.47% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.74%. Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 2.79% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 4.98% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.00%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.59%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.02%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.28%.

