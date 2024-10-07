search
Mon: TASE edges higher

7 Oct, 2024 18:19
Elbit Systems led the gains today as Azrieli and Electra led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.21% to 2,093.07 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.25% to 2090.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.20% to 416.71 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 385.43 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.87 billion in equities and NIS 4.35 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.72% from Tuesday before the Rosh Hashana holiday, at NIS 3.786/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.754% higher at NIS 4.157/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.59%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.36%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.44%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.45% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.80% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.09%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.88% and Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 2.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.65%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 7, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

