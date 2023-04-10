Mon: TASE edges higher ahead of holiday

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.04%, to 1,740.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.08%, to 1,739.57 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.33% to 340.61 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 367.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 693.7 million in equities and NIS 846.4 million in bonds. The market reopens Thursday after the Passover holiday.

In foreign exchange futures contracts, the shekel-dollar rate is up 1.76%, at NIS 3.627/$, and the shekel-euro rate is 1.15% higher at NIS 3.933/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.04% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.23% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.22%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 1.06% while its energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 1.54% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.91%.

Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) rose 2.54% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.73% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.16%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 10, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.