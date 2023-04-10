search
Mon: TASE edges higher ahead of holiday

10 Apr, 2023 18:44
Mivne led the gains and Hapoalim and Leumi declined on thin holiday trading. The market reopens Thursday after the Passover holiday.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.04%, to 1,740.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.08%, to 1,739.57 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.33% to 340.61 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 367.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 693.7 million in equities and NIS 846.4 million in bonds. The market reopens Thursday after the Passover holiday.

In foreign exchange futures contracts, the shekel-dollar rate is up 1.76%, at NIS 3.627/$, and the shekel-euro rate is 1.15% higher at NIS 3.933/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.04% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.23% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.22%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 1.06% while its energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 1.54% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.91%.

Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) rose 2.54% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.73% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.16%.

