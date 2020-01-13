Mon: TASE edges higher despite Teva fall

Delek Group and Elbit systems led the market higher today while Teva and Paz led the declines.
The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.08% to 1,679.29 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.08% to 1,623.74 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.19% to 412.81 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 370.42 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.85 billion in equities and NIS 3.63 billion in bonds.
On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.086% today from Friday, at NIS 3.470/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.169% at NIS 3.859/€. On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.28% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.00%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.64% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.43%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.13% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.31% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.12%.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.79% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 0.93%, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 1.75%, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 0.79% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.66%.
