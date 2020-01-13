Mon: TASE edges higher despite Teva fall

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.08% to 1,679.29 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.08% to 1,623.74 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.19% to 412.81 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 370.42 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.85 billion in equities and NIS 3.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.086% today from Friday, at NIS 3.470/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.169% at NIS 3.859/€. On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.28% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.00%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.64% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.43%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.13% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.31% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.12%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.79% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 0.93%, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 1.75%, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 0.79% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.66%.

