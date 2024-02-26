Mon: TASE edges higher despite no rate cut

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today despite the Bank of Israel's decision to keep the interest rate unchanged. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.24%, to 1,942.93 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.31% to 1,975.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.02% to 409.47 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 378.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.31 billion in equities and NIS 3.02 billion in bonds.

The market will be closed tomorrow for the municipal elections and will reopen Wednesday.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.358% from Friday, at NIS 3.649/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.635% higher at NIS 3.96/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, falling 1.53% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) fell 5.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.90%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.38% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.24%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 4.85% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 2.83%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.49% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.43%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.80% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.47%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) rose 2.45% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 4.57%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 26, 2024.

