Mon: TASE edges higher in late rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.22%, to 1,932.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index was unchanged at 2,041.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.07% to 489.71 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 386.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.18 billion in equities and NIS 3.48 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.125% from Friday, at NIS 3.195/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.273% lower at NIS 3.658/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 1.15% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.00%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.06% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.58%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 2.24% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.79% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.37%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 3.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.14%, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.72%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.03%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Electreon (TASE: ELWS) rose 2.60%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 7, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.