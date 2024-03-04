Mon: TASE edges lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange edged slightly lower today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.11%, to 1,960.69 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.06% to 1,996.45; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.51% to 417.45 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 379.88 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.94 billion in equities and NIS 3.86 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.281% from Friday, at NIS 3.575/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.597% higher at NIS 3.878/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.69% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.64%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.83% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.44% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.44%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.07% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.42%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) rose 3.72% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 4.2% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.30%.

